Ace Energy Ltd has applied to Calderdale Council seeking permission to make the change at land off Black Brook Way, West Vale.

Supporting documents with the application say the site is an area of land on the north side of Stainland Road and to either side of Black Brook Way, a private road which cuts through the site area.

It has been used historically for the storage of containers, vehicles and parking in association with the applicant’s commercial operations on Black Brook Way.

Ace Energy is based at Black Brook Way, West Vale. Picture: Google

The proposal represents an extension of an area of land which is already subject of an application for caravan storage, say the documents.

The application indicates although it is intended that the use will operate over unrestricted hours, pick-up and drop-off will be via appointment only to manage the number of vehicle movements.

The site will be fenced and partly – where it borders homes and a medical centre – by conifer hedging planted inside the fence line to produce an attractive landscape, say the papers.

Vans would approach the reporting office using the existing industrial access to the east side of the medical centre.

Caravans being parked would be unhitched and a small parking tractor used to park them on site, if the change of use is granted.

The application – number 23/00347/COU, and which can be viewed on the council’s Planning Portal – says the compound would have space for 90 storage pitches.

