Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

From Monday, February 19, there will be three drop-in sessions held in Todmorden to discuss the plans for building a new Castle Hill School at its Halifax Road site.

While work is carried out, children will receive their education at a temporary building on what was the old pitch and putt site at Centre Vale Park, Todmorden, if the proposals go ahead in this form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is close to Todmorden Sports Centre and the site would be accessed by Ewood Lane or on foot through the park.

An artist's impression of how the new school might look

The replacement project – the school was built in 1912 – will be funded by the Department for Education (DfE) as part of the School Rebuilding Programme and the project will be delivered on site by construction company Galliford Try.

The temporary building would be in use for around 18 months while the new school is developed.

The school community consists of 210 primary age pupils, 26 nursery pupils and 30 full-time equivalent staff. Numbers will not change as part of the proposals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The historic school is not big enough but also has severe issues regarding the building’s condition, says Castle Hill.

Castle Hill School, Todmorden, dates back to 1912. Picture: Google

The documents announcing the proposals say: “Much of the original building design remains, however the fabric of the building has now deteriorated to such a degree that the building is no longer fit for purpose.

“Suspended floors have deflected and props are now required as a precautionary measure to support the upper floors to make the school safe.

“Water ingress from the roof is visible in many locations on the upper level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Historic repair works are visible on the roof, indicating the roof has presented issues for many years.

“The water has penetrated the masonry and mould can be seen staining the walls.

“The external walls have a significant lean due to long term foundation settlement issues.”

The replacement building will be a part two-storey, part one-storey, stone fronted building in keeping with the local setting, equipped to minimise energy demand using low carbon and renewable energy solutions, say the proposals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The temporary school will be a two-storey temporary building, alongside hard and soft play areas and staff car parking.

Once the temporary school is no longer required, the site will be cleared and fully reinstated to its existing grassland use, says the school.

The drop-in sessions are being held for anyone wanting to find out more.