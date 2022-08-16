Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Roger Taylor (Ind, Northowram and Shelf) said he had asked about “totally inadequate public conveniences” in Halifax town centre in the spring.

Particularly, the closure of the Halifax Bus Station toilets while work to build the new bus station was going on exacerbated the situation, he said.

“Since then, nothing has altered and, as I daily walk into the town centre, there are more people visiting, using, the centre in the summer weather.

Work underway to rebuild Halifax Bus Station

“Daily I witness queues outside the small Albion Street toilets which, in my opinion, is totally unacceptable.

“Visitors, unless specifically visiting the Piece Hall are unaware of their conveniences,” said Coun Taylor, who wanted to know what progress had been made with West Yorkshire Metro over the issue.

Answering his question at a meeting of the full Calderdale Council, Cabinet member for Regeneration and Strategy, Coun Jane Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot) said the council were holding ongoing talks with West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA), owner of the bus station.

Other locations had been considered for temporary toilets but ruled out for logistical or health and safety reasons.

Calderdale councillor Jane Scullion

WYCA says it has received very few complaints about the issue with people largely using other public or private toilets around the town centre before or after their bus journeys.