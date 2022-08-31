Concerns over overgrown hedges and blocked public footpaths in Calderdale
A Green party councillor is at odds with Calderdale Council after raising concerns over the state of overgrown public footpaths in the area.
Coun Martin Hey (Northowram and Shelf) said some residents expressed concerns about overgrown paths or snickets they felt had become unsafe to walk along or were blocked by vegetation.
He said he had passed these onto the council and asked for maintenance to help people to stay active.
But Cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Jenny Lynn said the council was not aware of any current reports of overgrown paths – but people should report concerns.
“There are around 850 miles of public paths in Calderdale, including around 125 miles of bridleways.
“We do our best to ensure that these remain well maintained, however, as a reactive service we rely on members of the public letting us know when the network needs attention,” she said.
They can do this by emailing [email protected] to contact the rights of way team.