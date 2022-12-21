Speeding drivers, quality of road repairs and potential disruption through homebuilding were worries raised with senior councillors when the full authority met.

Coun Paul Bellenger (Lib Dem, Greetland and Stainland) asked what pressure was put on utilities companies to repair roads which they had left in a poor state.

Deputy Leader of Calderdale Council, Coun Jane Scullion said ageing infrastructure and the nature of the terrain brought problems and the council tried to work with utilities companies on these issues.

Concerns over road repairs, speeding and traffic disruption caused by building projects were among highways issues discussed by Calderdale councillors

“People think of the road as just being the council’s road but actually it is an infrastructure highway, so that really does cause a lot of problems.

“We are very, very aware of, and sensitive to, some of the difficulties it causes,” she said.

Coun Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot) said substandard finishes – for example replacing setts with Tarmac was not acceptable – were raised with utility companies.

“We’re absolutely on it at the moment in terms of fining companies when they do not abide by criteria we set in terms of traffic management,” she said.

Coun Ashley Evans (Lib Dem, Warley) said there were issues with speeding drivers in his own ward but it was also a problem across wider Calderdale.

He said speeding figures the Highways team reported as low were still at a dangerous level, and he said some speeding tubes were not reporting accurate data.

In response, Coun Scullion said Calderdale had to work within terms of evidence and national highways regulations, and she would draw police attention to the issues and report the comments of speeding tube inaccuracy to the Highways team.

Coun Sophie Whittaker (Con, Rastrick) asked how the council would minimise incidents and effectively stop inconsiderate construction if the Local Plan – awaiting Planning Inspector Katie Child’s decision on where it is sound – is accepted.

This could result in the building of around 5,000 houses in the Brighouse area and additional work on the A641.

In response, Coun Scullion said officers were working with consultants on this and that residents would be consulted.

