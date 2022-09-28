But Calderdale Council’s Cabinet had to defend itself from challenge by an opposition group leader over whether all options had been fully explored.

All sides agree a new system needs obtaining – the current contract runs out next March – and Cabinet members heard a senior cross-departmental officer team had set out essential criteria the successful bidder needed to meet.

Cabinet member for Resources, Coun Silvia Dacre (Lab, Todmorden) said this review concluded was that there was only one appropriate supplier.

Stock image: Money

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s our current contract supplier, who meets the criteria that we have identified, and that includes enhanced capabilities compared to the programme that we use at the moment,” she said.

Strengths were that the system was familiar to staff and training available for them to build on existing expertise instead of everyone having to retrain on a new system from scratch.

MHR’s offer also met council policy for the system to be cloud-based enhancing cybersecurity, she said.

But Coun Steven Leigh (Con, Ryburn) wanted to know what criteria was decided to be “essential” and wondered if there had been possibility of reviewing human resources (HR) itself as a wider exercise to get a better deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calderdale Council's Cabinet member for Resources, Coun Silvia Dacre (Lab, Todmorden)

“I am assuming a lot of money will be involved in this and I am questioning whether Cabinet believes we’ve taken enough time and effort to consider all possibilities,” he said.

Coun Dacre said the proposal was not for a review of HR, which was unnecessary, but the payroll system – she was satisfied all involved had identified the right criteria, taking the appropriate amount of time to do so.

They did not miss out anything, or take out anything necessary, she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council Deputy Leader Coun Jane Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot) said the council had a responsibility to seek best value at all times.

Calderdale councillor Steven Leigh (Con, Ryburn)