Coun Jane Scullion: ​Who these days would ever think about doing something for nothing?​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

I​t’s easy to get the feeling that in today’s world everyone weighs up what’s in it for them before agreeing to something. But I’m not sure that’s the case. In fact, I know very well that it’s not the case.

By Coun Jane Scullion, Leader Calderdale Council

Our NHS blood transfusion service is just one example. It works well simply because there are many people who are prepared to give their own blood voluntarily so that others can benefit from it when needed. Going along to a blood donor session isn’t precisely effortless, although the nurses do their best to make the process painless, and you do get a cup of tea and a biscuit afterwards. But even so, there’s no direct pay-back. It’s not a money transaction, and it’s all the better for that.

And think of the many good things in our community that take place as a result of voluntary activity. In fact volunteering is at the very heart of our community life. Given that it’s cold outside at the moment let me give a particular plug to all those people prepared to turn out at weekends to help our young people enjoy sports. Whether it’s a case of putting on coaching for boys and girls in football or rugby, or enabling the Junior Parkrun to take place each Sunday for children in the People’s Park, these activities enrich our community thanks to people prepared to do things for nothing – because it’s in the wider interests of society.

Christmas is just a memory now, but it still remains a festival dedicated to giving and receiving. I’d suggest that the act of giving a present to someone is a fundamental part of what it means to be human. People have been giving other people things for millennia, and if you, the giver, gets something back in exchange that’s a bonus but not necessarily part of the deal. You hear talk these days about things being ‘commoditised’ so that they can be successfully ‘monetised’, but a great deal of human activity is still outside the cash economy – and all the better for that.

I’d like to think that something similar applies when it comes to local democracy. I think my fellow councillors – whether they’re in my party or in one of the others – put themselves forward for public office because we all want the best we can for our communities.

Ward work, trying to help resolve problems which people bring to us, is a key part of being a councillor, again regardless of party. We do our best to sort things out, although sadly we can’t wave a magic wand. It’s hard work but feels worth doing.

Sometimes, though, people approach us as if they’re buying a service off us – as if the relationship between us is reduced to that of a transaction. People have said, if you want my vote I’ll need you to do this. Or I’m paying you to do this for me when I pay my council tax.

I’m sorry, but local democracy doesn’t work that way. In fact, in purely financial terms, most of us won’t get ‘back’ what we ‘put in’ for the simple reason that 70 per cent of our council’s budget is spent on adult and children’s social care. But that’s what needs to happen in a civilised, caring society. And that, I’d suggest, is what living with each other in a strong and decent community is all about.