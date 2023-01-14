Calderdale Council has applied for planning permission to relocate the station from inside the building to a new site on the corner of Prescott Street and Skircoat Road.

But supporting statements with the application stress that the former swimming baths is part of an ongoing review of leisure services so what will happen to it is still up in the air.

The application says: “In late 2022 the redevelopment of North Bridge Leisure centre was paused due to spiralling costs and inflation.

“This has resulted in a review being undertaken of all leisure facilities in Halifax to determine the most appropriate and cost effective solution.

“Although the pause may affect the demolition of the swimming pool, the application for the new sub-station will continue.”

Situated on Skircoat Road, Halifax, the 1960s building has been seen on television screens doubling up as a police station in the new series of hit BBC TV drama Happy Valley.

The sub-station is located in the basement with the pool built over the top of it, feeding the swimming pool and other properties within the immediate area.

The building cannot be demolished without the sub-station being de-energised and just switching it off would cut off a number of significant buildings in the area.

The basement level location severely compromises any future development of the site anyway, whatever might happen with it.

The full application – number 22/00951/LAA – can be viewed on the council’s Planning Portal.