Calderdale councillors approved the new version of the policy, which follows Government guidance issued in the spring.

Standards it sets out reflect changes within the taxi and private hire industry nationally in recent years as well as lessons learned in respect of the safeguarding of children and vulnerable adults, and in relation to the cases of child sexual abuse and exploitation, councillors heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In October, the council’s Licensing and Regulatory Committee considered the policy changes, discussing issues including the appeals process on revocations and refusals, tinted windows, age of vehicles at first registration, MOT and testing charges, the option of using private testing stations, the capacity of enforcement and service provision, guidance being made available to the trade on compliance testing, the complaints process and the consultation process.

Taxi cabs pictured in George Street, Halifax

They heard the policy, once approved, is not set in stone, and could be revisited, reviewed and refreshed.

The possibility of using private MOT testing stations is to be investigated for licensing councillors to look at further.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Consultation on the review was carried out between March and June 2022.

Drivers and operators largely agreed with the proposals but also commented drivers need support and help too, and sometimes protection from some members of the public using their services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Halifax Town Hall, home of Calderdale Council

Officers said it should be noted that Calderdale already achieves and even exceeds many of the recommendations in the statutory standards and draft best practice.

Advertisement Hide Ad