At a full Calderdale Council meeting, Coun Brenda Monteith (Con, Brighouse) asked whether Cabinet would “consider reversing the decision to reduce the opening hours” of Brighouse Leisure Centre”.

However, Cabinet member for Public Services, Coun Jenny Lynn (Lab, Park) said she was not aware of a substantive reduction in the opening hours there and would make inquiries about the issue with sports and leisure staff.

She also said she would check on the latest situation regarding a Brighouse public building which is being closed after Coun Howard Blagbrough (Con, Brighouse) asked about the timescales for the next phase of the shutting of Brighouse Civic Hall.

Brighouse Pool and Fitness Centre

He said it was a great building and a valuable asset which could be utilised by someone in need of the space.

In response, Coun Lynn said she would inquire as to what the latest position was.

The Civic Hall is one of the buildings the council is closing in a tough financial climate, although many of those earmarked for disposal can potentially be asset transferred to community groups to run, if they demonstrate they can do so.

Some are already successfully being transferred, such as Heptonstall Museum, but groups have to take on the responsibility for upkeep and running costs.

Brighouse Civic Hall.

After some problems with early transfers, senior councillors have stated they now have a more robust system in place for ensuring they are more likely to be lasting.