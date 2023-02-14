Councillors discuss expansion plans for successful market in Hebden Bridge
Expanding a popular market onto one of a town’s central streets which featured in the hit BBC TV show Happy Valley could be explored.
The success generally of Hebden Bridge Market and particularly of a Christmas market which filled part of nearby Crown Street means exploring such use is worth looking into, Calderdale councillors heard.
Markets Manager John Walker said in his annual report that the market is strongly supported by both the community and visitors alike.
Demand can frequently outstrip supply of stalls, with occupancy consistent since it was moved to Lees Yard in 2017.
Some indicators for the future lay in the Christmas market’s success.
Mr Walker said: “This was supported very well by the community and several compliments have been received regarding the impacts this had on businesses who operate from Crown Street, some recording record sales.”
The regular stalls have been left in situ for the last three years but this has brought some problems with people gathering there and resulting anti-social behaviour, he said.
High winds have also caused damage to some stalls which are on higher ground and not sheltered by Lees Yard walls, he reported to members of Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Markets Working Party.
As a result of some damage stalls are being restored and removal of them Monday to Wednesday has now begun – the market operates Thursday to Sunday.
Mr Walker told members of councillors that if the market is to fulfil its full earning potential the use of Crown Street, which had been initially proposed when moving the market, needs to be explored again.