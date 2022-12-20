Mandale Homes Ltd wants to build four three-bedroomed houses at land at the junction of Boy Lane and Maltings Road, Wheatley, Halifax, but Calderdale Council refused permission.

The appeal, to the Planning Inspectorate, has reference number APP/A4710/W/22/3308070 and will be made on the basis of an exchange of written statements and a site visit by an Inspector.

If you have already made comments they will be taken into account by the Inspector, unless withdrawn before deadline for new comments.

Halifax Town Hall, home of Calderdale Council

Anyone wishing to make any further comments can do so on the Planning Portal at https://acp.planninginspectorate.gov.uk/or by emailing [email protected]

Alternatively, you can send three copies to: The Planning Inspectorate, 3D Eagle, Temple Quay House, 2 The Square, Temple Quay, Bristol, BS1 6PN.

