Calderdale Council has given Dean Clough Ltd planning permission to lower an existing wall to provide seats and install a glass balustrade at the huge business park on the edge of the town.

Historically home to John Crossley and Sons, once the biggest carpet manufacturer in the world, Dean Clough now has a wide range of uses including large office occupiers, small office suites, a thriving arts centre and small shops, restaurants, bars, a hotel, a creche and other businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work to give the site a new lease of life has been ongoing for 40 years and the company says this application will continue a programme of improvements, adding to ground floor level uses and improving the look of the area and setting of the complex’s listed buildings.

A view of Dean Clough mills, Halifax

The line of the wall at what is known as the New Shed will be retained but lowered in sections to form seating, the backs of which will be formed by a glass balustrade enhancing views of the A and B Mill buildings from Dean Clough’s lower car park.

It will also improve the landscaping from the upper level, said a supporting statement with the application.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Works will also keep remaining bull-nose copings which were retained from the original parapet detail when the upper walls were demolished and the only historic fabric which will be removed is plain walling stone, it says.