Green light for new swimming pool in Halifax mill
Plans to build a swimming pool in a Halifax mill’s leisure area have been given the go-ahead.
Calderdale Council has approved an application to change use of land in a unit at Dunkirk Mills, Dunkirk Lane, Halifax, from general industrial to indoor and outdoor swimming and indoor sport, recreation or fitness use.
SCH Commercial Properties Ltd applied to Calderdale Council for permission to make the change.
The company plans to place the 16 metres by 3.5 metres pool in part of the complex.
The plans received one objection, expressing concerned about extra traffic it might generate on a road close to a school, with children being dropped off or picked up at peak times.
However, council highways officers felt that although parking was at a premium, demand for the pool was likely to be in the evening when more spaces were available.
The site itself also has 22 parking spaces available, according to the application.