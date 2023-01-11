At a full meeting of Calderdale Council, this year’s Mayor, Coun Angie Gallagher (Lab, Elland), called on Coun Paul Bellenger to announce the nomination.

Coun Bellenger (Lib Dem, Greetland and Stainland) proposed his party colleague Coun Evans as Mayor-elect, to applause.

“I think he will make a fine Mayor of Calderdale,” he said.

Coun Ashley Evans is Calderdale’s Mayor-elect

Coun Evans was elected to represent Halifax’s Warley ward in 2016 and retained his seat with an increased majority when the Covid-interrupted 2020 elections were held in 2021.

Coun Evans is this year’s Chair of the council’s Children and Young People’s Services Scrutiny Board, among other committee and ward forum duties, as well as a serving on a number of outside bodies.

Annual Council, when a new Mayor is formally elected, will take place at Halifax Town Hall on May 17.

