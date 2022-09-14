Halifax Town Hall open on day of Queen’s funeral
A Calderdale civic building will be open on the day of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral to enable people to pay their respects.
Halifax Town Hall will throw open its doors on Monday, September 19, between 10am and 4pm, for people to pay their respects, lay flowers and sign the Book of Condolence opened by the council.
The Book of Condolence is in the town hall’s main Victoria Hall, and people have been allowed to lay floral tributes outside the building, in Crossley Street, Halifax, since the Queen’s passing last Thursday.
The condolence book will remain in place until 5pm on Tuesday, September 20.
Most Popular
A service of remembrance for the late Queen will be held in Calderdale on Saturday, September 17 – this will take place at Halifax Minster at 7pm.
A letter of condolence has been sent to King Charles III on behalf of Calderdale residents by Mayor of Calderdale, Coun Angie Gallagher.