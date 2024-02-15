Hallmark Cards applies for planning permission for new 109-space car park in Brighouse
Hallmark Cards Plc has applied to Calderdale Council seeking permission for a two-phase development of the car park at River Street, Brighouse.
If permission is granted, the plans would see new access for vehicles and pedestrians at the site, a gate fitted with a security arm barrier and new fencing.
Development would also change ground levels at the site, say supporting documents with the application.
The development will include 11 “accessible” parking spaces, one electric vehicle charging accessible parking space, another electric vehicle charging space and four motorcycle spaces, in addition to existing parking.
A new concrete yard will be constructed and a new junction is proposed to the car parking.
Supporting documents drawn up by Kilmartin Plowman and Partners for the company say the changes will allow it to expand operations, resulting expected economic growth having an impact on its national distribution and business.