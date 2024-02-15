News you can trust since 1853
Hallmark Cards applies for planning permission for new 109-space car park in Brighouse

A greetings card company is looking to create a new 109-space car park at its Calderdale distribution centre.
By John Greenwood, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 15th Feb 2024, 11:30 GMT
Hallmark Cards Plc has applied to Calderdale Council seeking permission for a two-phase development of the car park at River Street, Brighouse.

If permission is granted, the plans would see new access for vehicles and pedestrians at the site, a gate fitted with a security arm barrier and new fencing.

Development would also change ground levels at the site, say supporting documents with the application.

The Hallmark Cards distribution centre at River Street, Brighouse. Picture: GoogleThe Hallmark Cards distribution centre at River Street, Brighouse. Picture: Google
The Hallmark Cards distribution centre at River Street, Brighouse. Picture: Google

The development will include 11 “accessible” parking spaces, one electric vehicle charging accessible parking space, another electric vehicle charging space and four motorcycle spaces, in addition to existing parking.

A new concrete yard will be constructed and a new junction is proposed to the car parking.

Supporting documents drawn up by Kilmartin Plowman and Partners for the company say the changes will allow it to expand operations, resulting expected economic growth having an impact on its national distribution and business.

