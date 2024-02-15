Hallmark Cards applies for planning permission for new 109-space car park in Brighouse

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hallmark Cards Plc has applied to Calderdale Council seeking permission for a two-phase development of the car park at River Street, Brighouse.

If permission is granted, the plans would see new access for vehicles and pedestrians at the site, a gate fitted with a security arm barrier and new fencing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Development would also change ground levels at the site, say supporting documents with the application.

The Hallmark Cards distribution centre at River Street, Brighouse. Picture: Google

The development will include 11 “accessible” parking spaces, one electric vehicle charging accessible parking space, another electric vehicle charging space and four motorcycle spaces, in addition to existing parking.

A new concrete yard will be constructed and a new junction is proposed to the car parking.