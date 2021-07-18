Historic Halifax Minster to play host once again to full council meeting

Having held May’s Annual Council and Mayor-making at the 900-year old church as it allows space for social distancing – the council chamber at Halifax Town Hall is tightly-packed – councillors return there on Wednesday, July 21 (6pm), and the meeting will be live streamed via the council’s YouTube channel, it says.

Anyone who is attending in person, including member and officers, will need to wear a face covering, social distance and take a COVID lateral flow test before the meeting, the latter to be confirmed with the council’s Democratic Services team before the meeting.

The greater part of May’s event was ceremonial, as Coun Dot Foster (Lab, Sowerby Bridge) passed robes and chain of office onto the borough’s new Mayor of 2021-22, Coun Chris Pillai (Con, Rastrick), or functional, confirming the party group make-up, committee memberships and the names of councillors representing the authority on outside bodies.

Full Council meeting at Halifax Minster