Messrs Kong and Donaldson have applied to the council seeking outline planning permission to build nine homes on the site of Stod Fold Boarding Kennels, Stod Fold, Mixenden.A supporting statement for the application, number 22/00757/OUT and which can be viewed on the council’s Planning Portal, by Roger Lee Planning says the site is a former kennels and stables along with some outbuildings.The nine detached two-storey homes would be laid out in a courtyard arrangement accessed from Stod Fold.The site is allocated as green belt and special landscape area in Calderdale’s Replacement Local Development Plan but proposals would not impact on the openness of the green belt, argues the supporting statement.Development would help sustain the vitality of Mixenden village with new residents using its services and facilities, says Mr Lee.Meanwhile, G. Singh has applied to the council for full permission to build three four-bedroom houses on a site formerly used as a bowling green next to the former Moorside Club, Keighley Road, Ovenden, with that building itself now bed and breakfast Moorside Lodge.The application, number 22/00765/FUL, can be viewed on the council’s Planning Portal.Planning permission was granted for three new homes at the site following an application in 2019 but this scheme amends the style of each house and its placement.For the applicant, chartered architectural technologist Jason B. Wade says a new pedestrian access way is planned from Keighley Road to the new site, development reducing parking at the club by two spaces.