Planners have given Carmabel Developments Ltd permission, subject to conditions, to develop the nine detached homes with associated access on land to the north west of Lower Brockwell Lane, Triangle.

The site is proposed as a new housing site (reference LP1412) in the Calderdale Local Plan, which was adopted by councillors in March this year.

Prior outline permission already exists for the site for up to 18 homes, and a further outline permission for 15 homes, applications approved in June 2019 and April 2020 respectively.

A generic shot of a building site: Calderdale Council planners have given the go-ahead for new detached homes to be built in Triangle.

Four letters of representation were received, one in support saying the new scheme was more attractive and the three objections expressing concern about water courses, wildlife, amount of earthworks which would be required, air quality, access and loss of green space.

But planners considered that the proposals would not cause detriment to occupiers of nearby residential properties.

