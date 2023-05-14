News you can trust since 1853
House building scheme for Ryburn Valley village gets the green light from Calderdale planners

A developer has been given the go-ahead to build nine new homes in a village near Sowerby Bridge.

By John Greenwood - Local Democracy Reporter
Published 14th May 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read

Planners have given Carmabel Developments Ltd permission, subject to conditions, to develop the nine detached homes with associated access on land to the north west of Lower Brockwell Lane, Triangle.

The site is proposed as a new housing site (reference LP1412) in the Calderdale Local Plan, which was adopted by councillors in March this year.

Prior outline permission already exists for the site for up to 18 homes, and a further outline permission for 15 homes, applications approved in June 2019 and April 2020 respectively.

A generic shot of a building site: Calderdale Council planners have given the go-ahead for new detached homes to be built in Triangle.A generic shot of a building site: Calderdale Council planners have given the go-ahead for new detached homes to be built in Triangle.
Four letters of representation were received, one in support saying the new scheme was more attractive and the three objections expressing concern about water courses, wildlife, amount of earthworks which would be required, air quality, access and loss of green space.

But planners considered that the proposals would not cause detriment to occupiers of nearby residential properties.

READ MORE: Furious villagers getting ready to take Calderdale Council to court over controversial pledge for thousands of new homes

Halifax Town Hall, home of Calderdale CouncilHalifax Town Hall, home of Calderdale Council
