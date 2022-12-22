Brad Asquith had appealed against Calderdale Council’s decision in August to refuse planning permission for the 6m by 3m board on the gable end of 7-11 New Road.

The council had raised no issues relating to safety – and Planning Inspector Peter Biggers agreed on that – leaving the visual aspect the nub of the matter.

Mr Biggers said the character of the area is one of car parking and service yards to the town centre retail area on the north side of the car park – but to the south it is more mixed with a lot of homes and to the east there are important distant views to the hills above Halifax, he said.

7-11 New Road, Halifax, where plans for a giant advertisng board have just been thrown out by a planning inspector

Mr Biggers said he had been invited to conclude the commercial elements are part of the established character of Halifax town centre and as such the new advertising board would continue that – but he was not persuaded this would be the case.

The appellant considered that as historically there had been gable-mounted advertising on the property this supported his case, as it indicated the site had previously been thought appropriate for the purpose.

But the panel would be set at a high level on the angled gable, giving rise to concerns which do not apply to the same extent to the existing advertising boards.

When viewed from certain directions the poster would not be viewed in context of the large scale commercial buildings of the town centre but rather nearby homes, and would also be in the eye-line looking out to landmark Beacon Hill, said Mr Biggers.

The application failed the test that, where a conservation area was concerned, the appearance should be preserved or enhanced.

“Far from contributing to the ‘feeling of splendour and dignity that defines the town centre’ it would fail to preserve it and therefore the statutory test would be failed,” he said.

