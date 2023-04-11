When the district’s voters go to the polls on Thursday, May 4, seven familiar faces will be missing from the ballot paper, with each choosing not to defend their seat and stepping down from the council.

Among the longest-serving is Dave Young who has more than 40 years in local politics under his belt including time at another district-level council and also a lengthy spell at Hebden Royd Town Council.

The Labour stalwart was elected to serve Calder ward on Calderdale Council in 2011.

Labour councillor Dave Young

In two spells Roger Taylor has served on Calderdale Council over three decades, initially for some years in the 1990s representing Sowerby Bridge, and since 2007 representing Northowram and Shelf.

Controversy over some social media comments more recently led to Coun Taylor losing Conservative group membership and sitting as an Independent.

In his time as a Tory representative, Coun Taylor was a member of Calderdale Council’s Cabinet for a spell.

Social media comments also led to friction between another councillor stepping down, Faisal Shoukat, first elected in 2011, and his party Labour, although he kept membership.

Warley councillor James Baker, the council's Lib-Dem group leader, will not be seeking re-election to Calderdale Council in May 2023.

Park ward representative Coun Shoukat also spent some time as council Cabinet member.

Another senior politician stepping down this time is Liberal Democrat leader James Baker, who has led his group since being elected to serve Warley ward in 2015.

Coun Baker also served for a period on Hebden Royd Town Council.

Also not choosing to defend their seats this time around are Planning Committee chair Victoria Porritt (Lab, Elland), Audrey Smith (Lab, Sowerby Bridge) and Roisin Cavanagh (Lab, Calder), all elected in 2019.

Coun Faisal Shoukat

The retiring councillors were thanked for their service at the final full council meeting of the 2022-23 local authority year.

Votes in this year’s election, to choose a councillor from each of 17 wards, will be counted the next day, Friday May 5, again in a temporary large tent at Mulcture Hall Road, Halifax.

Last year the temporary venue was used for the count following pending demolition of the traditional election count venue at the town’s North Bridge Leisure Centre.

Coun Roger Taylor (Ind/Northowram & Shelf)