News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Marvel releases teaser trailer for upcoming film The Marvels
1 hour ago How to use Spotify Pie tool to discover your monthly listening habits
1 hour ago Facebook down for thousands of users across UK
2 hours ago S Club stars pay heartbreaking tributes to Paul Cattermole
2 hours ago SZA announces UK tour dates with RAYE
4 hours ago Love Island summer start date revealed - and there’s not long to wait

It's farewell to Calderdale councillors who will be stepping down at next month's local elections

Seven Calderdale councillors whose service adds up to many years in their communities are not seeking re-election this time around.

By John Greenwood - Local Democracy Reporter
Published 11th Apr 2023, 19:00 BST- 2 min read

When the district’s voters go to the polls on Thursday, May 4, seven familiar faces will be missing from the ballot paper, with each choosing not to defend their seat and stepping down from the council.

Among the longest-serving is Dave Young who has more than 40 years in local politics under his belt including time at another district-level council and also a lengthy spell at Hebden Royd Town Council.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Labour stalwart was elected to serve Calder ward on Calderdale Council in 2011.

Labour councillor Dave YoungLabour councillor Dave Young
Labour councillor Dave Young
Most Popular

In two spells Roger Taylor has served on Calderdale Council over three decades, initially for some years in the 1990s representing Sowerby Bridge, and since 2007 representing Northowram and Shelf.

Controversy over some social media comments more recently led to Coun Taylor losing Conservative group membership and sitting as an Independent.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In his time as a Tory representative, Coun Taylor was a member of Calderdale Council’s Cabinet for a spell.

Social media comments also led to friction between another councillor stepping down, Faisal Shoukat, first elected in 2011, and his party Labour, although he kept membership.

Warley councillor James Baker, the council's Lib-Dem group leader, will not be seeking re-election to Calderdale Council in May 2023.Warley councillor James Baker, the council's Lib-Dem group leader, will not be seeking re-election to Calderdale Council in May 2023.
Warley councillor James Baker, the council's Lib-Dem group leader, will not be seeking re-election to Calderdale Council in May 2023.

Park ward representative Coun Shoukat also spent some time as council Cabinet member.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Another senior politician stepping down this time is Liberal Democrat leader James Baker, who has led his group since being elected to serve Warley ward in 2015.

Coun Baker also served for a period on Hebden Royd Town Council.

Also not choosing to defend their seats this time around are Planning Committee chair Victoria Porritt (Lab, Elland), Audrey Smith (Lab, Sowerby Bridge) and Roisin Cavanagh (Lab, Calder), all elected in 2019.

Coun Faisal ShoukatCoun Faisal Shoukat
Coun Faisal Shoukat
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The retiring councillors were thanked for their service at the final full council meeting of the 2022-23 local authority year.

Votes in this year’s election, to choose a councillor from each of 17 wards, will be counted the next day, Friday May 5, again in a temporary large tent at Mulcture Hall Road, Halifax.

Last year the temporary venue was used for the count following pending demolition of the traditional election count venue at the town’s North Bridge Leisure Centre.

Read More
Candidates officially revealed for the 2023 Calderdale Council elections - see w...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Coun Roger Taylor (Ind/Northowram & Shelf)Coun Roger Taylor (Ind/Northowram & Shelf)
Coun Roger Taylor (Ind/Northowram & Shelf)
Halifax Town Hall, home of Calderdale Council.Halifax Town Hall, home of Calderdale Council.
Halifax Town Hall, home of Calderdale Council.
CalderdaleLabour