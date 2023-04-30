How voters perceive the mix of local and national events will determine whether Labour retains overall control of the council, which it has held since 2019.

Unlike many areas, the fight is always tight in Calderdale which for many of its 49 years has been a “hung” authority with no overall control at Halifax Town Hall.

Labour’s success in recent years has seen it achieve the party’s current five seat majority over all other groups following the 2021 and 2022 elections – not massive by any means, certainly compared to majorities various parties hold in other areas, but about as large a majority as any one party in Calderdale has ever held.

The local elections will be taking place in Calderdale on Thursday May 4 2023

Locally, two big decisions have been at the forefront, both having local and national considerations in play.

The closure of North Bridge Leisure Centre, Halifax, and a decision, following the Covid-19 pandemic, not to re-open Halifax Swimming Pool has meant the borough’s main town has currently more limited leisure provision.

The ruling Labour group ‘paused’ demolition of North Bridge Leisure and building a planned new sports complex, including a swimming pool, on the site last autumn after building inflation costs pushed up estimated costs from the budgeted £28 million to £31 million with, at that time, likelihood these would rise even further.

Labour say economic issues were exacerbated by actions of the Conservative Government led for seven weeks by Liz Truss last summer and autumn, and ordered a review of all the borough’s leisure services to find the best way forward.

The battle’s on to control Halifax Town Hall, home of Calderdale Council

But opposition groups, including Calderdale’s Conservatives say decisions to close the old Halifax pool and demolish the leisure centre were too hasty and money should have been marked for refurbishment instead.

All options are now under review.

Coupled with, for different, health and safety, reasons, closure of the north Halifax leisure facility at the Threeways centre, Ovenden, it could play into the Halifax seats being a key battleground – though in the north Halifax’s case Labour will point to the long-promised Mixenden Hub, which will include a library and medical provision, now at starting point.

A major decision, made this spring, was the decision to adopt Calderdale’s Local Plan, which could see around 10,000 new homes potentially built in the borough as well as other land earmarked for business.

Calderdale voters will need photographic ID to vote in person in the local elections for the first time on polling day, Thursday May 4, 2023

This has been particularly controversial in areas including Brighouse, Rastrick, Hipperholme, Lightcliffe, Greetland, Northowram and Shelf, where the lion’s share of these might go on green field sites, subject to planning applications being approved.

The proposal to adopt the plan was passed with Labour councillors supporting and Conservatives, Liberal Democrats, Green and Independent councillors opposing.

Levels of satisfaction with national politics, where the Conservatives are in Government, will also likely to come into play with squeezed financial settlements for councils an issue in being able to provide services and pursue projects amid rising prices, although the Government argues some of these factors are more global.

No cuts have had to be made to Calderdale budgets this year but all parties recognised the financial outlook is tight for the next few years when they submitted their respective budget proposals earlier in the year.

Labour leader Tim Swift

Last year it is arguable the local/national mix played out in the shock result of the 2022 election which saw Tory stalwart Stephen Baines ousted in Northowram and Shelf but, perhaps reflecting Local Plan concerns, replaced by the Green Party’s Martin Hey, winning by just six votes his party’s first ever Calderdale seat in a ward long considered rock solid Conservative.

Cost of living issues, housing availability and quality, and Calderdale’s climate resilience and economy – with a mix of council, partnership and community board schemes particularly in Halifax, Brighouse, Todmorden, Elland and Hebden Bridge, often through winning Government funding – are also likely to be on voters’ minds.

Major flood alleviation and highways schemes are ongoing.

With 26 seats required for a majority and 17 of the 51 in play this time around, going into the election Labour have 28, the Conservatives have 15, the Liberal Democrats have six, the Greens one and Independents one.

Labour leader Tim Swift’s party will need to retain eight of the ten seats they are defending, or notch up other wins to compensate if seats are lost, to retain overall control.

Conservative leader Steven Leigh’s targets are sure to include the Northowram and Shelf seat being vacated by retiring Independent Roger Taylor. Mr Baines is the Conservative candidate again this time, with Dan Wood hoping to win the Greens a second seat there.

Conservative leader Steven Leigh

On the evidence of closer results in the last two campaigns, battleground seats will include the north Halifax seats of Ovenden and Illingworth and Mixenden, and in the past Elland has been a three-way fight.

The Liberal Democrats will appoint a new leader after the election – James Baker is standing down from his Warley seat this time.

All will be revealed when the votes are counted, in a special giant marquee on the council’s Mulcture Hall Road site, close to Halifax town centre, with the situation expected to be clear by around 1.30pm on May 5.

The temporary venue has been used since neighbouring North Bridge Leisure Centre became unavailable.

Each of the 17 wards are being contested, with Labour defending Todmorden, Calder, Luddenden Foot, Illingworth and Mixenden, Ovenden, Sowerby Bridge, Park, Skircoat, Town and Elland.

The Conservatives are defending Ryburn, Hipperholme and Lightcliffe, Brighouse and Rastrick.

The Liberal Democrats are defending Warley and Greetland and Stainland.

Parish elections – Todmorden, Hebden Royd, Ripponden, Stainland and District, Heptonstall, Blackshaw, Wadsworth and Erringden all have candidate slates – are also being held.

This year’s elections are also the first where you will need a valid form of photo ID at the polling station.

Liberal Democrat group leader James Baker is stepping down at this election and following it his party will choose his successor

The Green Party’s Martin Hey

