Calderdale Council has given Lloyds Bank permission for the major refurbishment at its distinctive Commercial Street branch.

The work will see the building brought up to the specifications required by its parent company Lloyds Banking Group, which employs over 4,000 people in Calderdale.

Basement, ground and first floors at the Commercial Street branch will be overhauled and heating, ventilation and air conditioning works are also proposed to replace outdated systems.

The Lloyds Bank branch building at Commercial Street, Halifax. Picture: Google

At basement level, heavy duty double doors and security bars will be replaced with updated security spec, and mechanical and electrical services adapted or replaced to meet current needs.

The ground floor will be redecorated throughout, including meeting rooms, the banking hall and back-of-house areas, using materials sympathetic to the building and this will exclude the guild work at roof level in the main hall.

Outdated furniture will be replaced and associated IT and electrical services be adapted to the suit the proposed works.

Existing secondary glazing will be removed and replaced by materials meeting security requirements and dusted crystal obscure film applied to the internal face of external windows within secure areas to obscure the view in from outside, to protect accounting procedures by banking colleagues.

Outside plaques will be removed and the stonework made good.

At first floor level, areas including the staff room, toilets and back-of-house areas will be redecorated.