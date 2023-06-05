News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
This Morning editor asks for ‘respite’ after Phillip Schofield scandal
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down
Jeremey Clarkson defends Phillip Schofield against ‘witch-hunt’
British Soap Awards 2023: Full list of winners
Met Office forecast hottest day of the year with 26°C temperatures
Odeon cinema to close several UK branches within days - full list

Major improvements planned for Lloyds Bank branch in Halifax town centre

A landmark bank building in Halifax is set be given a major overhaul, following the green light for improvements.
By John Greenwood - Local Democracy Reporter
Published 5th Jun 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read

Calderdale Council has given Lloyds Bank permission for the major refurbishment at its distinctive Commercial Street branch.

The work will see the building brought up to the specifications required by its parent company Lloyds Banking Group, which employs over 4,000 people in Calderdale.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Basement, ground and first floors at the Commercial Street branch will be overhauled and heating, ventilation and air conditioning works are also proposed to replace outdated systems.

The Lloyds Bank branch building at Commercial Street, Halifax. Picture: GoogleThe Lloyds Bank branch building at Commercial Street, Halifax. Picture: Google
The Lloyds Bank branch building at Commercial Street, Halifax. Picture: Google
Most Popular

At basement level, heavy duty double doors and security bars will be replaced with updated security spec, and mechanical and electrical services adapted or replaced to meet current needs.

The ground floor will be redecorated throughout, including meeting rooms, the banking hall and back-of-house areas, using materials sympathetic to the building and this will exclude the guild work at roof level in the main hall.

Outdated furniture will be replaced and associated IT and electrical services be adapted to the suit the proposed works.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Existing secondary glazing will be removed and replaced by materials meeting security requirements and dusted crystal obscure film applied to the internal face of external windows within secure areas to obscure the view in from outside, to protect accounting procedures by banking colleagues.

Outside plaques will be removed and the stonework made good.

At first floor level, areas including the staff room, toilets and back-of-house areas will be redecorated.

On the roof, mechanical and electrical services will also be adapted to meet modern requirements, say supporting statements with the application.

Read More
Here's what we have been told will happen to historic Halifax branch
Related topics:Calderdale CouncilHalifaxLloyds Banking GroupCalderdale