Meet the councillors and representatives chosen to lead Calderdale Council's scrutiny boards and committees

Chair people and representatives on a number of committees, scrutiny boards, panels and external organisations were agreed by Calderdale councillors at the authority’s annual meeting.
By John Greenwood - Local Democracy Reporter
Published 25th May 2023, 09:00 BST- 2 min read

With ruling Labour group councillors filling Cabinet positions, some of these are chaired by representatives from opposition groups, and more generally memberships are appointed on an agreed pro-rata basis.

The Adults, Health and Social Care Scrutiny Board will be chaired by Coun Howard Blagbrough (Con, Brighouse), with Coun Mike Barnes (Lab, Skircoat) as deputy.

Coun Amanda Parsons-Hulse (Lib Dem, Warley) will chair the Children and Young People’s Services Scrutiny Board, with Coun Diana Tremayne (Lab, Todmorden) as deputy.

The Adults, Health and Social Care Scrutiny Board will be chaired  by Coun Howard Blagbrough (Con, Brighouse)The Adults, Health and Social Care Scrutiny Board will be chaired  by Coun Howard Blagbrough (Con, Brighouse)
Place Scrutiny Board will be chaired by Coun Regan Dickenson (Con, Rastrick) with Coun Stephanie Clarke (Lab, Illingworth and Mixenden) as deputy.

Coun George Robinson (Con, Hipperholme and Lightcliffe) will chair Strategy and Performance Scrutiny Board, with Coun Stuart Cairney (Lab, Ovenden) as deputy.

In terms of the council’s committees, Coun Sophie Whittaker (Con, Rastrick) will chair Audit; Coun Silvia Dacre (Lab, Todmorden) will chair the Appeals Panel; council leader Coun Jane Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot) will chair Employment; Coun Dot Foster (Lab, Sowerby Bridge) will chair Governance and Business; council deputy leader Coun Tim Swift (Lab, Town) will chair Calderdale Health and Wellbeing Board; Coun Clarke will chair Licensing and Regulatory; Coun Colin Hutchinson (Lab, Skircoat) will chair Planning, and Standards will be chaired by a co-opted member.

Joint authority memberships will see Coun Mohammed Sahzad Fazal (Lab, Park) and Coun David Kirton (Con, Hipperholme and Lightcliffe) serve on West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Authority and Coun Scullion and Coun Tim Swift will serve on West Yorkshire Combined Authority (and also on The Leeds City Region LEP Board).

Coun Colin Hutchinson (Lab, Skircoat) will chair Calderdale Council's Planning CommitteeCoun Colin Hutchinson (Lab, Skircoat) will chair Calderdale Council's Planning Committee
For West Yorkshire Combined Authority committees and panels, Transport Committee representatives will be Coun Peter Caffrey (Con, Northowram and Shelf), Coun Hutchinson and Coun Scott Patient (Lab, Luddenden Foot), while Corporate Overview and Scrutiny representatives will be Coun Rahat Khan (Lab, Park), Coun Barnes and Coun Branda Monteith (Con, Brighouse).

WYCA Economy Overview and Scrutiny Committee representatives will be Coun Katie Kimber (Lab, Luddenden Foot), Coun Helen Brundell (Lab, Todmorden) and Coun John Ford (Con, Elland), while Transport Overview and Scrutiny Committee representatives will be Coun Dot Foster (Lab, Sowerby Bridge), Coun Parsons-Hulse and Coun Joe Atkinson (Con, Hipperholme and Lightcliffe).

Calderdale Council Cabinet portfolio holders will also serve on a range of other WYCA committees ranging from business to culture.

West Yorkshire Joint Services representatives will be Coun Ann Kingstone (Lab, Skircoat) and Coun Atkinson, while West Yorkshire Police and Crime Panel representatives will be Coun Kingstone and Coun Robert Thornber (Con, Ryburn).

Coun Amanda Parsons-Hulse (Lib Dem, Warley) will chair the Children and Young People’s Services Scrutiny Board,Coun Amanda Parsons-Hulse (Lib Dem, Warley) will chair the Children and Young People’s Services Scrutiny Board,
West Yorkshire Pension Fund members will be Coun Jenny Lynn (Lab, Park), Coun Cairney and Coun Caffrey, and West Yorkshire Pension Fund Investment Panel representatives will be Coun Lynn and Coun Hutchinson.

Councillors will also represent Calderdale Council on a host of other external panels including joint and national organisations, ranging from the Local Government Association to the National Association of British Market Authorities.

Place Scrutiny Board will be chaired by Coun Regan Dickenson (Con, Rastrick)Place Scrutiny Board will be chaired by Coun Regan Dickenson (Con, Rastrick)
Coun George Robinson (Con, Hipperholme and Lightcliffe) will chair Strategy and Performance Scrutiny BoardCoun George Robinson (Con, Hipperholme and Lightcliffe) will chair Strategy and Performance Scrutiny Board
Halifax Town Hall, home of Calderdale CouncilHalifax Town Hall, home of Calderdale Council
