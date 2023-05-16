Data published by Calderdale Council shows that 374 people in the borough were initially not issued with a ballot paper due to having no ID or ID that was acceptable.

Of these, 246 returned to polling stations with correct ID and were then issued with a ballot paper.

But 128 of those turned away did not return to vote, according to the council’s statistics.

The local council elections held earlier this month were the first time Calderdale voters needed to show approved photo ID in order to get their ballot paper at polling stations, following Government changes to legislation

The elections held on May 4, 2023, were the first time voters needed to show approved photo ID in order to get their ballot paper at polling stations, following Government changes to legislation.

For those who did not have acceptable photo ID, based on criteria laid down by Government, councils could issue a free ID document, on successful application.

Calderdale issued 353 ID documents, according to the council figures.

Votes from the 2023 Calderdale Council elections and parish and town council elections were counted on Friday May 5, the day after polling across the district, in a temporary marquee in Halifax. The traditional election count used to be held in the now-closed North Bridge Leisure Centre.

But some councillors at the election count on the following day, Friday May 5, said they knew of instances of people being turned away.

Figures show this happened in all wards.

Park, Warley and Skircoat recording the highest figures with a handful of other wards also posting double digits.

The full ward-by-ward breakdown is as follows:

Brighouse: 11 voters not issued with a ballot paper, five returned with acceptable ID and six did not return.

Calder: 21 voters not issued with a ballot paper, 13 returned with acceptable ID and eight did not return.

Elland: nine voters not issued with a ballot paper, five returned with acceptable ID and four did not return.

Greetland and Stainland: 12 voters not issued with a ballot paper, eight returned with acceptable ID and four did not return.

Hipperholme and Lightcliffe; six voters not issued with a ballot paper, two returned with acceptable ID and four did not return.

Illingworth and Mixenden: seven voters not issued with a ballot paper, three returned with acceptable ID and four did not return.

Luddenden Foot: eight voters not issued with a ballot paper, six returned with acceptable ID and two did not return.

Northowram and Shelf: 12 voters not issued with a ballot paper, six returned with acceptable ID and six did not return.

Ovenden: eight voters not issued with a ballot paper, five returned with acceptable ID and three did not return.

Park: 127 voters not issued with a ballot paper, 93 returned with acceptable ID and 34 did not return.

Rastrick: five voters not issued with a ballot paper, three returned with acceptable ID and two did not return.

Ryburn: seven voters not issued with a ballot paper, four returned with acceptable ID and three did not return.

Skircoat: 35 voters not issued with a ballot paper, 25 returned with acceptable ID and ten did not return.

Sowerby Bridge: six voters not issued with a ballot paper, four returned with acceptable ID and two did not return.

Todmorden: 15 voters not issued with a ballot paper, six returned with acceptable ID and nine did not return.

Town: 11 voters not issued with a ballot paper, four returned with acceptable ID and seven did not return.

