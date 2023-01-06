Recent years have seen authorities look to reduce their land and property portfolios by disposing of buildings they no longer need with sales bringing in money to help council funds in a very tight financial climate.

At the start of a five-year programme of work which has also seen some properties renovated, Calderdale Council hoped to raise around £1.7 million from sales.

Councillors heard so far £1.1 million had been raised this way and it is believed at least the remaining £650,000 will be reached by the end of 2023.

Completed renovation: Westgarth, Elland, now provides modern, fit-for-purpose respite care and independent living accommodation

The council’s property and land management board heard the original forecast used prudent estimates and it is anticipated that the overall receipts will be greater than the projection.

In the next six months programmed work including reconfiguring the council’s offices in Horton Street, Halifax; phased work at Halifax Town Hall, and a review of the council’s corporate estate should be completed.

Among refurbishments and reconfigurations that have been completed from a second phase of work are two Elland projects.

At Elland Library, conversion work has been completed with library and Children’s Contact Centre opening and office space for some council staff allocated.

And Westgarth, Elland, is now also complete, providing a modern, fit-for-purpose, respite care and independent living provision, councillors heard.

And all three council depots projects have now been completed, providing fit-for-purpose bases for teams serving the lower Calder Valley and central Calderdale areas.