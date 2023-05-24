Following the May elections, colleagues have chosen Coun Paul Bellenger (Greetland & Stainland) to lead the group.

He replaces previous leader James Baker who stood down from the council at the end of the previous municipal year after representing Warley ward for more than a decade.

Councillor Bellenger, who serves on the Planning Committee and Audit Committee, was first elected to serve Greetland and Stainland in 2016.

New Leader of Calderdale Council’s Liberal Democrat Group, Coun Paul Bellenger

In 2021, when the local elections that were postponed from 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic were held, he was re-elected with a greatly increased majority.

Coun Bellenger had been Deputy Leader of the group, and that role will now be taken on by his ward colleague Coun Sue Holdsworth.

