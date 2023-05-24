News you can trust since 1853
New leader is named for Calderdale Council's Liberal Democrats

Liberal Democrats on Calderdale Council have a new Leader.
By John Greenwood - Local Democracy Reporter
Published 24th May 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read

Following the May elections, colleagues have chosen Coun Paul Bellenger (Greetland & Stainland) to lead the group.

He replaces previous leader James Baker who stood down from the council at the end of the previous municipal year after representing Warley ward for more than a decade.

Councillor Bellenger, who serves on the Planning Committee and Audit Committee, was first elected to serve Greetland and Stainland in 2016.

New Leader of Calderdale Council’s Liberal Democrat Group, Coun Paul BellengerNew Leader of Calderdale Council’s Liberal Democrat Group, Coun Paul Bellenger
In 2021, when the local elections that were postponed from 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic were held, he was re-elected with a greatly increased majority.

Coun Bellenger had been Deputy Leader of the group, and that role will now be taken on by his ward colleague Coun Sue Holdsworth.

Coun Holdsworth is also this year’s Deputy Mayor of Calderdale, where she gives support to the new Mayor, Coun Ashley Evans (Lib Dem, Warley).

