Wyke Sports Village on the edge of the Calderdale boundary is a £6m development that has transformed the former Wyke Manor School site into one of three sports “hubs” planned for the Bradford district.

As well as a full sized floodlit 3G football pitch and three grass pitches, the sports village also includes a pavilion with changing rooms and community space that can accommodate 250 people, and boasts a large cycle track that can be used by both the community and for major cycle events.

And there will also be areas laid out for children to learn to cycle, using an onsite bike library if needed.

Wyke Sports village opens with a cycle track and cyclocross circuit and Councillor Sarah Ferriby was delighted to open the track

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The close loop track track is in effect replacing the one that was lost when Richard Dunn sports centre was shut in 2019 – although the new facility is a huge upgrade on the one at that centre.

There are multiple different routes, inclines, and even a “cobbled” Pavé section.

The sports village has been in the planning stages for years, and once included an indoor sports facility that incorporated the former school’s gym.

A view of cycle tracks and pitches at the new Wyke Sports Village complex

The hub has been developed by Bradford Council in partnership with Sport England, British Cycling, The Premier League, The FA and Government’s Football Foundation.

Now it is completed it will be home to local clubs including East Bradford Cycling Club, Shibden Cyclo Cross, Wyke Wanderers AFC and Wyke Rugby Club.

Mick Priestley, parks technical manager at the council, said the cycle track is up to national level racing standards.

He said local schools had already expressed interest in using the pavilion’s community space, and groups ranging from sports clubs to life drawing groups plan to use the building.

One of the paved cycle tracks at the new Wyke Sports Village complex

Mr Priestly said the 3G pitch is currently the highest quality sports pitch in the city.

And he argues that the cycle track, with its inclines, pave and variable routes, will make it one of the most popular in Yorkshire. The site will also link with the Spen Valley Greenway.

The site has already been used for a Special Olympics event and has been popular with local cyclists, joggers and dog walkers.

Areas have been left to grow wild, and a wooded area can be found in the centre of the cycle track – part of a push to improve biodiversity at the former school site.

The new Wyke Sports Village hub

Councillor Sarah Ferriby, Bradford Council’s Executive Member for Healthy People and Places, said: “We are thrilled to see the centre finished and can’t wait for local people and communities to see what is on offer and start using it.”

Councillor Andy Walsh (Lab, Wyke) added: “They are great facilities, with the new pitches and an excellent cycle track, which local people and a number of sports clubs will enjoy for many years to come."

The other two sports hubs will be based in Myra Shay and Marley in Keighley. These two facilities are in the early stages of planning.

Tracks and sports pitches at the new Wyke Sports Village complex