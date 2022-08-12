Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liberal Democrat Coun James Baker (Warley) criticised Calderdale Council’s new addition to the borough’s Public Space Protection Orders.

Going for a blanket ban would allow police, and community support, officers to confiscate alcohol being drunk in public from people anywhere in the borough, he said.

But existing legislation such as breach of the peace or drunk and disorderly could deal with such matters and the ban was disproportionate, he told a meeting of the full Calderdale Council.

Calderdale councillors have been discussing orders to stop boozing in open spaces

“Will you consider restricting that to particular hot spots?” he asked Coun Jenny Lynn (Lab, Park), Cabinet member for Public Services and Communities.

Coun Lynn said she could assure Coun Baker the intention of the orders was to give officers the opportunity to intervene where it is clear alcohol might lead to anti-social behaviour, but it was wrong to see it as a “blanket ban.”

“It is not the intention to say no-one can drink anywhere in Calderdale but it is the intention to to say if it is believed that alcohol is leading to behaviour that inconveniences other people, or puts other people at risk, it is a mechanism where by a warning can be given,” she said.

Coun Lynn said police and council staff thought the move would be useful, and they would continue to use other powers already available to them.