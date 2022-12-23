Stainland Parish Council wants to change the use of the former village library into a hall or meeting place to re-open it for the use of the community.

Calderdale Council formerly operated the library – the building, converted from a building society premises at Westgate, Stainland Road, dates to the 1920s – until it was closed as part of the Future Council programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With budget savings needing to be made the programme saw the council wishing to dispose of buildings it no longer needed or could not afford to keep running.

The former Stainland Library. Picture: Google

The library is one of a number which faced closure as a result of the decision.

It shut in March 2020, but before this had been used regularly both during the day and in the evening by community groups and the parish council itself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council made buildings available for possible – should community or voluntary groups be able to produce an appropriate business plan – for community asset transfer.

This means they take on responsibility of running the building from the borough council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the parish council successfully bidding to take over the building, planning permission for the change of use is now sought and the application – number 22/01269/COU – can be viewed on the council’s Planning Portal.

The parish council says change of use will enable the building, in a conservation area, to find a sustainable use and meet the needs of the community.