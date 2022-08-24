Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Calderdale is one of eight areas in Yorkshire and Humber that will receive funding through the Levelling Up Parks Fund.

A senior Calderdale Council Cabinet member and Calder Valley’s MP have both welcomed the money, being made available to build or upgrade new parks and green spaces.

The council’s Cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Jenny Lynn (Lab, Park), said the authority was delighted and the money will be put to good use.

A view of Centre Vale Park, Todmorden

“Funding of up to £85,000 is available to be used to implement improvements within our parks and we’re currently working on proposals which will then be submitted to government.

“The money will be spent where its impact will be greatest and there are a number of potential projects which may benefit from this funding,” she said.

Calder Valley Conservative MP Craig Whittaker also welcomed the news.

“Parks and green spaces in Calder Valley provide a peaceful space for people to relax, exercise, and socialise, but some of these spaces are in need of a revamp.

Calderdale councillor Jenny Lynn

“Thanks to this investment from the Conservative Government, people of all ages will be able to better enjoy the parks and public spaces in our area, while restoring pride in our community,” he said.

Funding will be given to councils and local authorities for parks, formal greens, and community gardens and can be used to build new spaces or revamp existing areas, the Government has said.