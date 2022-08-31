News you can trust since 1853
Pedestrian crossing to be created on busy Halifax to Bradford road in Northowram thanks to new Sainsbury's store

Residents in part of Halifax are seeing some road safety improvements as part of a new Sainsbury’s supermarket scheme.

By John Greenwood - Local Democracy Reporter
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 9:00 am

Work should start on a new pedestrian crossing at Bradford Road, Northowram, in the next few weeks, a Calderdale Council Cabinet member says.

Coun Jenny Lynn (Lab, Park) said: “As part of the development of the Sainsbury’s Local store on Bradford Road in Northowram, a number of pedestrian safety improvements are being implemented on the road, including a new pedestrian crossing.

“Work on these improvements is due to start in early September.”

Calderdale councillor Jenny Lynn

Coun Martin Hey (Green, Northowram and Shelf) welcomed the crossing, being placed between the new store and Westercroft Lane.

“This should make it easier for people to cross the road and hopefully will naturally slow traffic down through the village,” he said.

He said he has asked the council to ensure ample signposting to warn motorists of the crossing, advocating speed-activated signs.

