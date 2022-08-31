Pedestrian crossing to be created on busy Halifax to Bradford road in Northowram thanks to new Sainsbury's store
Residents in part of Halifax are seeing some road safety improvements as part of a new Sainsbury’s supermarket scheme.
Work should start on a new pedestrian crossing at Bradford Road, Northowram, in the next few weeks, a Calderdale Council Cabinet member says.
Coun Jenny Lynn (Lab, Park) said: “As part of the development of the Sainsbury’s Local store on Bradford Road in Northowram, a number of pedestrian safety improvements are being implemented on the road, including a new pedestrian crossing.
“Work on these improvements is due to start in early September.”
Most Popular
-
1
"It feels amazing" - Halifax musician World of Cupid signed to record label
-
2
HALIFAX ROADWORKS: all the streets affected by closures, resurfacing and temporary traffic lights from this week
-
3
Missing Calderdale teen found safe and well
-
4
Cut-price fares: Bus firm Transdev to offer cheaper tickets in West Yorkshire
-
5
Walkers from Halifax & Huddersfield IVC take a stroll on the outer edges of Calderdale
Coun Martin Hey (Green, Northowram and Shelf) welcomed the crossing, being placed between the new store and Westercroft Lane.
“This should make it easier for people to cross the road and hopefully will naturally slow traffic down through the village,” he said.
He said he has asked the council to ensure ample signposting to warn motorists of the crossing, advocating speed-activated signs.