Work should start on a new pedestrian crossing at Bradford Road, Northowram, in the next few weeks, a Calderdale Council Cabinet member says.

Coun Jenny Lynn (Lab, Park) said: “As part of the development of the Sainsbury’s Local store on Bradford Road in Northowram, a number of pedestrian safety improvements are being implemented on the road, including a new pedestrian crossing.

“Work on these improvements is due to start in early September.”

Calderdale councillor Jenny Lynn

Coun Martin Hey (Green, Northowram and Shelf) welcomed the crossing, being placed between the new store and Westercroft Lane.

“This should make it easier for people to cross the road and hopefully will naturally slow traffic down through the village,” he said.