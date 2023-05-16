Michael Dean was refused permission for the garages at Tripping Green, Union Lane, Ogden, and has appealed against Calderdale Council’s decision to the Planning Inspectorate.

The appeal will be determined on the basis of an exchange of written statements by the parties and a site visit by an Inspector, says the inspectorate.

Any comments made following the original application have been forwarded to the Planning Inspectorate and to the appellant and will be taken into account by the Inspector when determining the appeal, unless people withdraw them prior to the deadline for new comments.

Halifax Town Hall, home of Calderdale Council

If you wish to make any further comments, you can do so on the Planning Portal at https://acp.planninginspectorate.gov.uk/or by emailing [email protected], or sending three copies in writing toThe Planning Inspectorate, 3D Eagle, Temple Quay House, 2 The Square, Temple Quay, Bristol, BS1 6PN.

The Inspector will arrange a site visit as part of the appeal process – there is normally no need for other people to take part in the site visit but if you own a property nearby and you want the Inspector to see the appeal site from your property, you must write to the Inspector at the above address to request this.

All representations must be received by the Planning Inspectorate by June 8, 2023, otherwise there is a risk the representations will not be considered.