Jon Taylor of Carmabel Developments has submitted plans seeking full permission to develop the homes at Lower Brockwell Lane, Triangle, near Sowerby Bridge, to Calderdale Council.A supporting statement prepared for the application by Carmabel Developments says the proposal is for nine detached homes, with associated gardens and access drives.The proposed layout has been dictated by the steep profile of the site, says the statement.So in order to access the site from Lower Brockwell Lane and also access the upper reaches of the site, this means the site has been split with a retaining structure along the contours of the site, effectively creating an upper and lower site area.This will provide greater length for the access road to reach the existing ground level at the mid-point of the site and will provide for two rows of dwellings across the site, separated by the access road, says the statement.Also because of the steepness of the site, the homes are generally of three storey design.Homes to the upper part of the site will have garaging on the lower level with two dwellings at the turning head being two storeys with attached garages.Houses at the lower part of the site will be three storey but with garaging at the mid-level, says the application. The three storey designs allow the houses to be set into the hillside and provide maximum views over the valley, says the statement.The application, number 22/00605/FUL, can be viewed on the council’s Planning Portal.