Mr J. Sutcliffe has applied to Calderdale Council seeking permission to convert the Lodge Rooms at Hangingroyd Lane, Hebden Bridge, into the apartments, with one five-bedroom, two two-bedroom and two one-bedroom homes planned.

The 19th century building used to be used as a Masonic Lodge but is now vacant, according to a heritage statement submitted with the proposals.

The premises were auctioned in May, with the auctioneers saying that most recently it had been used as an events hall.

The Masonic Hall at Hangingroyd Lane, Hebden Bridge. Picture: Google

The Lodge of Prince Frederick No. 307, founded in Halifax and first meeting in 1796, moved to Hebden Bridge via Heptonstall and met at the premises from 1911.

The Lodge now meets at the Masonic Hall at Halifax Road, Todmorden.

