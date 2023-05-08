Richard Roberts Ltd is seeking permission from Calderdale Council to build 31 homes on storage land at Mill Lane, Boothtown.

The application is outline, with access the issue to be considered at this stage.

But supporting documents with the application say that, if permitted, following demolition of existing buildings on the site, “a range of house types of mixed tenure to meet local policy” could be built.

The homes are planned for a site on Mill Lane, Boothtown, Halifax. Picture: Google

“The variety of homes could include apartments, terraces, semi-detached and detached dwellings,” says a design and access statement.

The documents detail how the developer believes suitable access to the site can be achieved, including site road layout and landscaping.

The land is allocated as for housing in Calderdale Council’s new Local Plan, which was adopted in March.

Indicatively, the development could see a mix of six one-bedroom, ten two-bedroom, 12 three-bedroom and three four-bedroom homes, according to the supporting documents.

Halifax Town Hall, home of Calderdale Council. The outline application has been submitted to the authority's planning department.

A quarter of the homes – potentially four one-bedroom flats and four two-bedroom flats designed as quarter houses – would meet “affordable” housing requirements.

The papers also say that with an adjacent site already subject to a full application, numbered 19/00793/FUL, still to be determined, for 25 homes, and another site to the north east having potential for 40 more, there is potential for around 100 new homes on land which has been zoned for housing.