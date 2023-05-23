O. and C. Management Ltd has applied to Calderdale Council seeking permission for the changes at 8 and 12 Horton Street, Halifax.

The existing shop fronts need replacing for safety reasons, says a supporting statement with the application.

If permitted, the development will complement a scheme re-purposing historic Horton House directly opposite, it adds.

The properties in Horton Street, Halifax. Picture: Google

An application to redevelop Horton House to include a cafe bar, shop, office and a public plaza with food kiosk already has approval, it says.

The applications form part of a long-term objective to shape the town’s Westgate Quarter into a “unique, clearly identifiable retail zone within Halifax town centre.”

This will include a complementary mix of shops, offices and food and drink outlets, connected by attractive public spaces, says the statement.

Changes will help make Horton Street a link between council-planned improvements at Halifax Borough market, the existing Westgate complex and the Grade I listed Piece Hall, say the developers.

The neighbouring Westgate Arcade shopping centre was built in 2007 in a £2million redevelopment and was awarded a civic trust award in 2007.

In 2018 plans were revealed to develop the whole of the ‘Westgate Quarter with the most significant element is the proposed redevelopment of Horton House.

Last autumn the company applied for permission to replace shop fronts all the way down from number 8 to number 26 Horton Street.