News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jet2, easyJet & Ryanair issue chickenpox warning
Rolf Harris: Convicted paedophile dies aged 93
Prince Harry loses bid to challenge decision over UK security plans
TikToker, 18, arrested over viral prank’ videos
Wilko could close stores as firm in early stages of major shake-up
35,000+ incidents of sexual violence recorded in NHS England 2017-2022

Plans submitted for rooftop terrace on row of Halifax shops

A developer plans to refurbish, convert and extend two Halifax town centre shops to include a roof terrace.
By John Greenwood - Local Democracy Reporter
Published 23rd May 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read

O. and C. Management Ltd has applied to Calderdale Council seeking permission for the changes at 8 and 12 Horton Street, Halifax.

The existing shop fronts need replacing for safety reasons, says a supporting statement with the application.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If permitted, the development will complement a scheme re-purposing historic Horton House directly opposite, it adds.

The properties in Horton Street, Halifax. Picture: GoogleThe properties in Horton Street, Halifax. Picture: Google
The properties in Horton Street, Halifax. Picture: Google
Most Popular

An application to redevelop Horton House to include a cafe bar, shop, office and a public plaza with food kiosk already has approval, it says.

The applications form part of a long-term objective to shape the town’s Westgate Quarter into a “unique, clearly identifiable retail zone within Halifax town centre.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This will include a complementary mix of shops, offices and food and drink outlets, connected by attractive public spaces, says the statement.

Changes will help make Horton Street a link between council-planned improvements at Halifax Borough market, the existing Westgate complex and the Grade I listed Piece Hall, say the developers.

The neighbouring Westgate Arcade shopping centre was built in 2007 in a £2million redevelopment and was awarded a civic trust award in 2007.

In 2018 plans were revealed to develop the whole of the ‘Westgate Quarter with the most significant element is the proposed redevelopment of Horton House.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Last autumn the company applied for permission to replace shop fronts all the way down from number 8 to number 26 Horton Street.

The latest application, number 23/00296/FUL, can be viewed on the council’s Planning Portal.

Read More
Plans submitted to change historic shop fronts in Halifax town centre
Related topics:HalifaxCalderdale Council