Plans to build 'super energy efficient' houses in Sowerby Bridge are resubmitted to Calderdale Council

Revised plans to build six “super energy efficient” homes in Sowerby Bridge have been submitted to Calderdale Council.

By John Greenwood - Local Democracy Reporter
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

The company Barclay Firth wants to build the homes at the back of a site in Industrial Road.

The council rejected a previous six-home plan for the site last October citing highway safety, access and parking issues, and concerns about some of the materials which were to be used.

A supporting statement submitted with the new application, compiled by Greenstone Design, says the site is vacant and used as a garden space for a single dwelling nearby until 2015.

A view of Sowerby Bridge town centre.
Outline permission was given in 2021 for six homes on the site.

But when approval was last sought, objectors were particularly concerned about access for half the homes proposed to be from Hollins Lane, whereas in the outline permission all six homes were to be accessed from Industrial Road.

The statement describes the homes as “super energy efficient”.

it is proposed the new houses will feature high grade insulation, solar panels, air source heat pumps, LED lighting and electric vehicle charging points, while using materials which will blend in with surrounding homes.

Details about the new application, number 23/00039/FUL,can be viewed on the council’s Planning Portal.

