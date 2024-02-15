Plans to convert loft space in Halifax town centre bar into seven studio flats

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mr E Shahsavar is seeking planning permission and relevant listed building consents from Calderdale Council to make the internal changes at 12-16 Silver Street, Halifax.

The premises house Bar Rouge, and nightclubs including Fusion and Panacea have operated above, in the mid 19th century building which is also a former Barclays Bank branch.

The property is Grade II listed, including for its architecture – features which will remain with no change to the external form of the listed building and with existing windows used to provide natural light and ventilation, according to supporting statements by Nidd Design, for the applicant.

Picture: Google

The statements say: “The existing ground, first and second floor of the building are used as a bar and nightclubs.”

The building is at the junction of Silver Street and Central Street.

The proposal “includes the retention of the existing structure and facades”.

“The existing loft space, which has recently only been used for occasional storage purposes, will be renovated to form residential accommodation.

“This will include any repairs needed to make the roof watertight,” say the papers.

Five of the flats will be on the third floor, while two will be formed on intermediate floors by converting existing office space.

The architect says: “The proposed development seeks to create contemporary residential accommodation whilst maintaining the current employment provision on site.