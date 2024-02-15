News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Plans to convert loft space in Halifax town centre bar into seven studio flats

Proposals to convert loft space in a town centre bar with two nightclubs above it into seven studio flats has been submitted to a council.
By John Greenwood, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 15th Feb 2024, 09:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Mr E Shahsavar is seeking planning permission and relevant listed building consents from Calderdale Council to make the internal changes at 12-16 Silver Street, Halifax.

The premises house Bar Rouge, and nightclubs including Fusion and Panacea have operated above, in the mid 19th century building which is also a former Barclays Bank branch.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The property is Grade II listed, including for its architecture – features which will remain with no change to the external form of the listed building and with existing windows used to provide natural light and ventilation, according to supporting statements by Nidd Design, for the applicant.

Most Popular
Lofty portions of the Silver Street, Halifax, premises, could become studio apartments. Picture: GoogleLofty portions of the Silver Street, Halifax, premises, could become studio apartments. Picture: Google
Lofty portions of the Silver Street, Halifax, premises, could become studio apartments. Picture: Google

The statements say: “The existing ground, first and second floor of the building are used as a bar and nightclubs.”

The building is at the junction of Silver Street and Central Street.

The proposal “includes the retention of the existing structure and facades”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The existing loft space, which has recently only been used for occasional storage purposes, will be renovated to form residential accommodation.

“This will include any repairs needed to make the roof watertight,” say the papers.

Five of the flats will be on the third floor, while two will be formed on intermediate floors by converting existing office space.

The architect says: “The proposed development seeks to create contemporary residential accommodation whilst maintaining the current employment provision on site.

“This will help to repair the existing listed structure and ensure its future upkeep, thus preserving the building and the character of the conservation area.”

Related topics:ProposalsHalifaxCalderdale CouncilFusionGrade II