SCA Self Storage is seeking a five-year temporary planning permission to develop the sites at the Gas Works site at Chapel Lane.

The scheme, when at capacity, would see around 150 green 20 feet containers at the site with adequate lighting, CCTV and electric gates to secure the site, says the application to Calderdale Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 0.7 hectare site is within 50 metres of two listed buildings, the Grade II Navigation pub and the Gas Works Bridge, which is also a Grade II listed structure, the latter 10 metres away, according to the application.

The gas works site at Chapel Lane, Sowerby Bridge

Supporting statements with the application say the site, which lies between the Calder and Hebble Navigation canal and the River Calder, has existing access from Gas Works Road.

If permission is given, the site will be manned seven days a week and employ three people – two on -site at any one time “to ensure a well-run site and that security of the site is maintained,” says the statement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The papers say: “The proposed development has a target market of local small businesses, start -ups, self-employed tradespeople and removal firms.

“This is because the type of units on offer is seen as a cost-effective way for such clients to access commercial storage space for tools, machinery, stock etc.”

Halifax Town Hall, home of Calderdale Council

The North Yorkshire-based company says that at its other sites – Ripon and Sheffield – 65 per cent of the customers are businesses local to that area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A self-storage site typically only sees around five to 10 per cent of its customers on-site per day, due to the nature of the business, say the statements.

A significant increase in traffic will not result and with The Navigation sitting above the site, with the Gas Works in between, and the Gas Works Bridge below it, with existing vegetation retained the setting of the two listed buildings will not be impacted, say the supporting statements compiled for the applicant by Rural Solutions.

The application – numbered 23/00245/FUL – can be viewed on the council’s online Planning Portal.

A view of storage containers at a site in Suffolk. Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad