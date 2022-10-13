A new strategy will guide car parking and pricing in a borough in coming years.

Senior councillors agreed to support a parking document giving a framework to inform decisions the council makes on these matters.

Council Deputy Leader, Coun Jane Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot), said it was a high level strategy document, not making proposals for any specific car park or street.

Car parking policy and wider public transport issues across Calderdale is being looked at by councillors

In the past decisions had been made on a town by town or even car park by car park basis with no overall guidance, she said.

But among considerations will be the differing needs of places and towns within Calderdale as these were not all the same, councillors heard.

The Government spoke about hierarchies of users and the policy tried to work out who should have priority in any particular area, balancing long-term and short-term parking needs, said Coun Scullion.

“We are trying to get dynamic parking and dynamic pricing to ensure there is turnover.

Calderdale Council deputy leader Coun Jane Scullion

“We need to be clear that cars are important as to how people choose to travel.

“But we want people to have the choice of not using their car,” she said.

Lobbying needed to be stepped up for public transport, councillors heard – a previous debate on air quality included the issue of people feeling forced into their cars because they felt public transport was unreliable.

Coun Scott Patient (Lab, Luddenden Foot) said rural residents particularly struggled to access services.

Calderdale councillor Scott Patient

But the council and partners could not wait for change to happen.

“Clearly we want a more reliable and better funded public transport programme but we can make changes,” he said.

This might include encouraging people to walk or cycle shorter distances, said Coun Patient.

He said pricing needed to reflect that in other semi-rural boroughs.

Coun Joe Thompson (Lab, Town) said policy needed to keep safety issues in mind, for example the parking needs of workers in the night time economy.

Coun Steven Leigh (Con, Ryburn) said ward councillors should be consulted in each case to draw on their local knowledge for what was a complex issue, with care needed when taking decisions.