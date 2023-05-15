Aire Valley Estates Ltd want to convert the derelict 19th century Old Lane Mill, also known as Rawson’s Mill, at Old Lane, Halifax, into 58 apartments and two homes within the boiler house, plus associated landscaping and parking.

Originally a worsted mill built between 1825 and 1828 for worsted entrepreneur James Akroyd, the steam-powered building was one of the largest mills in the town, the first to have stone floors to support looms and even had its own bank branch inside.

According to Historic England’s listing entry, the huge mill later passed to the Rawson family in 1836, who were prominent in Georgian Halifax and ran a bank with clients including the Listers of Shibden Hall.

Both families featured in Sally Wainwright’s hit BBC period drama ‘Gentleman Jack’, starring Suranne Jones as heiress Anne Lister, which was set and filmed around Calderdale..

In a supporting statement submitted with the application the site near Dean Clough comprises the former Old Lane Mill and an associated boiler house and chimney to the north west.

The wider site, which contained a range of associated buildings, including weaving sheds, has been cleared and the main buildings have been vacant for more than 20 years and are in poor condition with roof coverings and window inserts now absent, according to the statement prepared by mb Heritage.

Both the mill building and boiler house – built around 1827-1828 – are Grade II* listed, it adds, with the proposals subject of pre-application discussions with Historic England and with the local planning authority.

According to the heritage statement, and the mill was later operated as a dye works for a period before a fire in 1905 when it was occupied by Allen North & Company, before becoming part of the neighbouring Dean Clough complex.

The imposing mill fell into disuse around 2002 and has been targeted by arsonists, trespassers and vandals in recent years.

A number of planning and listed building consent applications were made in the first decade of the 21st century for the conversion of the mill and boiler house to residential use with the most recent, granted in 2008, for the conversion of the mill into 29 apartments, office space and a heritage centre, along with the construction of 43 new dwellings and 12 apartments, has not been implemented.

Given the long history of the mill buildings being empty, Historic England’s comments are broadly supportive, says the statement.

Suranne Jones as Anne Lister, right, and Sophie Rundle as Ann Walker in Sally Wainwright's hit BBC TV period drama Gentleman Jack filmed and set at Shibden Hall and around Halifax.

“The works to adapt the buildings will have a limited impact upon the external fabric of the building although the introduction of non-traditional material in the form of uPVC windows will give rise to a degree of harm.

“Whilst the internal works will remove the spatial character of the main mill this will not impact upon significant fabric, fixtures, fittings or decorative treatment.

“Overall the harm is assessed to be less than substantial in (planning framework) terms and should be balanced against the public benefits, including heritage benefits, of the development,” says the heritage statement.

The developer believes the benefits, with buildings back in use, outweigh the harm, in planning terms.

The building was listed in 1994.