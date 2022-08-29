Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At full council, council Cabinet member for Children and Young People’s Services, Coun Adam Wilkinson (Lab, Sowerby Bridge) reported there was significant increase in demand and pressure on places, with an expression of interest submitted to the Department for Education for a special free school.

Other moves included funding adding some additional officers and the council was looking to develop special school hubs and “nurture” places in primary settings.

Sue Williams, Assistant Director for Education and Inclusion, said a Government green paper was the basis of a Special Educational Needs and Disability (SEND) consultation held in July, highlighting challenges faced nationally.

Calderdale councillors discussed issues around places for children with special educational needs at a meeting

Calderdale has a higher proportion than many authorities of young people with education, health and care plans in mainstream schools, she told scrutiny board councillors.

A “worrying” percentage of pupils excluded from schools had plans, said Coun Helen Rivron (Lab, Ovenden), adding she would still like provision for SEND pupils in mainstream schools explored – a special school place was not the answer for all children.

Coun Felicity Issott (Con, Ryburn) asked about the number of pupils with plans were were electively home educated and what support was available to them.

David Graham, interim SEND service manager, said the green paper alluded to there being no duty on councils to make such provision but future duties may well be added.

Coun Brenda Monteith (Con, Brighouse) asked what “other arrangements” referred to were and Mr Graham said these were individual packages covering a number of provisions.

Coun Danielle Durrans (Lab, Ovenden) asked while Calderdale had more SEND pupils in mainstream schools, how successful was it terms of best outcomes for the children?

Mr Graham said the right support at the right time had to be given to each child.

Coun Joe Atkinson (Con, Hipperholme and Lightcliffe) was told data could be made available to try and identify if any particular group seemed to be at risk.