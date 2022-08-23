Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Shelf resident contacted the Halifax Courier to complain about the building, which she described as a welfare unit parked in the Shelf Hall Park car park off Bridle Stile, Shelf.

She claimed it was rented and it was put there for Calderdale Council staff working at the park but says it has only been used once as there seemed to be an issue with it.

The woman was concerned paying rental for something not being used, adding the fence around it had rotted and this allowed travellers to gain access to the park earlier this year.

The portable unit at Shelf Hall Park, Shelf

The council’s Cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Jenny Lynn (Lab, Park) said the temporary building had been rented by the council, but the lease had long run out and they were waiting for the company it was leased from to collect it.

It had been hired to provide support for staff based at the park.

“As the staff work programme came to an end and workers are no longer based at the park for extended periods, we gave notice to terminate the lease on this structure and the rental agreement came to an end in late 2021.

“We contacted the hire company to remind them of their responsibilities to remove the structure and the building should now have been taken away,” she said.