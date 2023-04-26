Calderdale goes to the polls on Thursday, May 4, and voters will need to show accepted photo ID at polling stations before they can receive their ballot paper.

The new requirement introduced by the UK Government comes into effect for the first time at this May’s elections.

Accepted forms of ID include: a UK, European Economic Area (EEA) or Commonwealth passport; a UK or EEA drivers’ licence; some concessionary travel passes, such as an older person’s bus pass or an Oyster 60+ card; and the new free Voter Authority Certificate.

Calderdale’s Returning Officer, Robin Tuddenham, is urging voters to remember to take their photo ID

Voters can use expired ID if they are still recognisable from the photo.

Robin Tuddenham, Returning Officer at Calderdale Council, said: “This year, for the first time, it’s essential that you remember to bring an accepted form of ID with you to the polling station."

The full list of accepted ID, along with more information about the new requirement, is available on the Electoral Commission’s website.

If voters lose their ID, or their Voter Authority Certificate does not arrive in time for election day, they can appoint an emergency proxy to vote on their behalf up until 5pm on election day.

Calderdale's local elections take place on Thursday May 4 2023

The person appointed as proxy, voting on someone else’s behalf, must have their own acceptable photo ID – the commission’s website has more information about emergency proxies.

