Representatives to Calderdale Council Standards Committee appointed

They will serve on any Hearings Panel to determine any alleged breaches in the code of conduct for any Calderdale Council members, if they are called on to do so, within the 2022-23 municipal year.

Head of Legal Ian Hughes’s report outlined the procedures they need to follow in event of an allegation or a breach of members’ code of conduct.

Members of the council’s Standards Committee agreed who the members will be this year.

Coun Jane Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot) is one of the members

They are Coun Brenda Monteith (Con, Brighouse), Coun Jane Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot and Coun Megan Swift (Lab, Town), Hebden Royd Town Council’s Val Stevens and lay member Andrew Johnson.

Remaining Standards Committee councillors and lay members, excluding the co-opted chair Vicar of Halifax Canon Hilary Barber, will act as substitutes on the panel if called on.

Lay and co-opted members to serve on the Standards Committee in 2022-23 were also voted on and approved by councillors.