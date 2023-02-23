Park Ward councillor Jenny Lynn said 86 per cent had supported the move and the plan in the Halifax community could now proceed.

“Just short of 1,000 people voted – I was quite pleased,” said Coun Lynn (Lab), who is Cabinet member for Public Services and Communities.

To be enacted, more than 50 per cent of those voting have to agree and the council’s website reports that threshold was passed following the referendum, which was held on February 9, with just 13 per cent voting “no”.

Park ward councillor Coun Jenny Lynn

A Neighbourhood Plan’s policies, where relevant, have some legal weight in decision making with regards to any planning applications to be determined within the area it covers.

It is the second Neighbourhood Plan following that in Sowerby which is set to be enacted.

Plans are evaluated by an independent examiner who considered it to be an accurate expression of the community’s views and ambitions for their ward.

Park’s Neighbourhood Plan has been almost a decade in the making.

A view of Queen's Road, Halifax

Covering topics including housing, traffic, including highway safety, public space, public buildings, shopping and heritage, the document is expected to be in use for the next 15 years following its formal adoption at a meeting of the full Calderdale Council, possibly as early as next month.

The ward includes the old St John’s area of the town such as Queen’s Road and parts of Gibbet Street.