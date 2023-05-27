Calderdale Council will reflect on representations about the crossings in Todmorden before deciding whether or not to keep them.

New zebra and puffin crossings have been installed in the town centre as part of £5 million worth of road improvements on the A646 from Todmorden to Halifax.

Calderdale Council’s scheme aims to improve traffic flow along the main Calder Valley route and improve the roads for pedestrians and cyclists, including some safety aspects.

A consultation notice at the new zebra crossing at Halifax Road in Todmorden town centre

But having been put in place, residents have been puzzled to see consultation notices going up at the crossings.

Calderdale Council’s Assistant Director for Strategic Infrastructure, Adrian Gill, said that as part of the A646 Corridor Improvement Programme, zebra, puffin and toucan crossings are proposed at a number of locations in the borough.

“Consultation on these proposals has already taken place and designs have been shaped accordingly, but as part of the legal process we are required to publish a notice in the local press, our website and on the roads concerned and allow 21 days for any representations to be made.

“In the case of the new crossings in Todmorden, this process is being carried out retrospectively.

The new pelican crossing at Burnley Road in Todmorden town centre

“However, the notice procedure is not a formality, and the council will reflect on any representations received before making a decision on whether to retain the crossings.

“The deadline for representations on all the pedestrian crossings as part of the Corridor Improvement Programme is Friday, June 2, 2023,” said Mr Gill.

The notices can be found online at https://www.calderdale.gov.uk/v2/residents/transport-and-streets/transport-improvements-and-initiatives/tro-about/current#tro15796

The new pelican crossing on the A646 Burnley Road near Todmorden Town Hall

