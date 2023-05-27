News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Phillip Schofield admits affair with ‘much younger man’
ITV investigated Phillip Schofield over his former relationship
Man who crashed into Downing Street charged with indecent child images
“Total chaos”: Long delays at UK airports due to e-gates failure
British Soap Awards to ‘go ahead’ despite Phillip Schofield confession
Phillip Schofield & agents full statement after ITV host admits affair

'Retrospective' consultation to take place over new A646 pedestrian crossings in Todmorden

A retrospective notice procedure for two new pedestrian crossings in a Calder Valley town centre is not just a formality, says a council.
By John Greenwood - Local Democracy Reporter
Published 27th May 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read

Calderdale Council will reflect on representations about the crossings in Todmorden before deciding whether or not to keep them.

New zebra and puffin crossings have been installed in the town centre as part of £5 million worth of road improvements on the A646 from Todmorden to Halifax.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Calderdale Council’s scheme aims to improve traffic flow along the main Calder Valley route and improve the roads for pedestrians and cyclists, including some safety aspects.

A consultation notice at the new zebra crossing at Halifax Road in Todmorden town centreA consultation notice at the new zebra crossing at Halifax Road in Todmorden town centre
A consultation notice at the new zebra crossing at Halifax Road in Todmorden town centre
Most Popular

But having been put in place, residents have been puzzled to see consultation notices going up at the crossings.

Calderdale Council’s Assistant Director for Strategic Infrastructure, Adrian Gill, said that as part of the A646 Corridor Improvement Programme, zebra, puffin and toucan crossings are proposed at a number of locations in the borough.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Consultation on these proposals has already taken place and designs have been shaped accordingly, but as part of the legal process we are required to publish a notice in the local press, our website and on the roads concerned and allow 21 days for any representations to be made.

“In the case of the new crossings in Todmorden, this process is being carried out retrospectively.

The new pelican crossing at Burnley Road in Todmorden town centreThe new pelican crossing at Burnley Road in Todmorden town centre
The new pelican crossing at Burnley Road in Todmorden town centre

“However, the notice procedure is not a formality, and the council will reflect on any representations received before making a decision on whether to retain the crossings.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The deadline for representations on all the pedestrian crossings as part of the Corridor Improvement Programme is Friday, June 2, 2023,” said Mr Gill.

The notices can be found online at https://www.calderdale.gov.uk/v2/residents/transport-and-streets/transport-improvements-and-initiatives/tro-about/current#tro15796

Read More
New artwork created by students welcomes visitors at Brighouse station
The new pelican crossing on the A646 Burnley Road near Todmorden Town HallThe new pelican crossing on the A646 Burnley Road near Todmorden Town Hall
The new pelican crossing on the A646 Burnley Road near Todmorden Town Hall
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
New zebra and puffin crossings have been installed in Todmorden town centre as part of £5 million worth of road improvements on the A646 route through the upper Calder Valley to Halifax.New zebra and puffin crossings have been installed in Todmorden town centre as part of £5 million worth of road improvements on the A646 route through the upper Calder Valley to Halifax.
New zebra and puffin crossings have been installed in Todmorden town centre as part of £5 million worth of road improvements on the A646 route through the upper Calder Valley to Halifax.
Related topics:Calderdale CouncilTodmordenCalder ValleyHalifax