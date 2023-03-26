Sexual entertainment licensing policy to be reviewed in Calderdale
Councillors have instructed officers to begin a review of their authority’s licensing policy on sex establishments.
Currently the La Salsa lap-dancing club, in Silver Street, Halifax, holds a sexual entertainment licence granted by Calderdale Council – this was renewed for a further year last month.
Councillors heard the review is one the authority should undertake periodically, the last one was done five years ago.
Answering Coun Steven Leigh (Con, Ryburn), the council’s senior partnership enforcement officer for licensing, John Beacroft-Mitchell, confirmed there was no other underlying reason for the review.
Chair of the council’s Licensing and Regulatory Committee, Coun Stephanie Clark (Lab, Illingworth and Mixenden), said the review needed to be evidence based.
The committee’s decision allows officers to start the work, with the review coming back to the committee, and councillor input via its working party.
The policy covers a range of issues including locality of a premises, and the number – for example, councillors can refuse a licence if it would mean more than one sex establishment in Calderdale.
In April, 2010, Calderdale Council adopted the provisions of Schedule 3 of the Local Government (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 1982 as amended by Section 27 of the Policing and Crime Act 2009.
The legislation provides for local authorities to adopt a policy and standard conditions relating to sexual entertainment venues, sex shops and sex cinemas.
A clear and regularly reviewed policy is advised by the Home Office to ensure that any decision making on this type of licensing is clear and transparent and is in line with Home Office guidance.